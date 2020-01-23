azealia-banks-sends-off-euphoria-audition-tape-and-fans-have-all-the-thoughts

Azealia Banks could be joining Zendaya in Euphoria as the rapper has revealed that she’s sent off an audition tape.

That’s right, taking to her Instagram story, the 28-year-old thought she would update her fans with the news, who appeared to have a lot of thoughts on the matter.

Sharing a selfie, with a whole lot of ceiling in the picture, the Anna Wintour hitmaker made her announcement.

‘Just sent an audition tape in for @euphoria @hbo,’ she wrote in the caption to her 609,000 followers.

And as she carried on with her day, the post was picked up on Twitter where there was a lot of reaction.

‘Keep her away from the show,’ one snapped while another added: ‘We don’t want her.’

Someone else wrote: ‘She gonna have fight scenes with every character,’ as others echoed similar views: ‘She’s going to ruin the show please no.’

However, diehard fans defended the star, with one slamming the ‘tasteless’ replies as they told people to stream Azealia’s track Luxury.

With another pointing out: ‘The way so many people in the replies don’t realise Zendaya was literally friends with Azealia in 2012/2013, and Alexa Demie was in one of Azealia Banks’ ATM JAM videos in 20(13/14?)…

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘Also that she’s made it an active effort to not get involved in drama in the new decade…’

Euphoria follows ‘a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship’.

In the centre of all the drama is recovering 17-year-old addict Rue (Zendaya) as she attempts to find her new place in a sober world.

In episode one, viewers were shocked to find themselves watching a graphic scene with close to 30 penises on screen.

Where Azealia could fall into the storyline is still unknown, but we wish her all the best in the audition process.

Euphoria season one is available to stream on HBO and Amazon Prime while Metro.co.uk has reached out to Azealia’s reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt reveals he passed up role in The Matrix in first appearance since those Jennifer Aniston pics

MORE: Michael Buble and 5 Seconds Of Summer to join Queen on stage to save Australia





