ayushmann-khurrana-pleads-people-to-follow-lockdown;-says-it’s-not-the-time-to-be-irresponsible

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 19: 23 [IST]

The 21-day lockdown in India to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), has been a welcome move by many across the country. However, there continues to be groups of people who are flouting the rules of lockdown. Concerned by this, Ayushmann Khurrana appealed to everyone to follow the lockdown. Saying that it is disturbing to see reports of people not complying with it, he stressed that this is not the time to be irresponsible. IANS quoted Ayushmann as saying, "It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown! The cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India and as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible and should take care of each other to fight Covid-19." He added that this is not "the time to be irresponsible". He continued, "Because such actions will put the lives of many in danger. It is my earnest request to all my fellow Indians to please stay at home till the lockdown and take care of themselves and their loved ones. We shouldn't be rash in our behaviour because it will put our lives and the lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians." Not just Ayushmann but even Akshay Kumar had raised similar concerns recently. He had taken to his Twitter handle to share a video in which he slammed all those who are not following the lockdown. He even said that he has never been scared while doing dangerous stunts but is very scared because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation.