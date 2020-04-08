ayushmann-khurrana-gives-surprise-to-quarantined-women-on-her-behalf-birthday-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

By Lekhaka |

Ayushmann Khurrana is really a man with a golden heart! In this lockdown, many people are spending their birthdays in the home and attempting to make your day as special as you possibly can. For Mona Shah, who turned 49 today, quarantine earned very good news as she thrillingly found Ayushmann singing ‘Happy Birthday To You’! See Ayushmann Khurrana’s surprise here: Here’s how it just happened! Mona’s two daughters Janvi and Kavya tagged Ayushmann on his social media marketing platforms and informed him that their mother loves his make of cinema, now famously referred to as “The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’! Kavya appealed to Ayushmann writing, “It’s her birthday in quarantine and nothing can make it more special than you Ayushmann giving her a shoutout! She loves your projects and we love our mom! We have been only attempting to make today super super special on her behalf even in this lockdown!!” The next daughter Janvi wrote, “It’s her quarantine birthday, also it will be great in the event that you Ayushmann make her feel very special and wish her in the right path!! She loves youuuuuu!” Little did both sisters understand that Ayushmann will surprise them and their mother having an adorable post and celebrate Mona’s birthday on the net and get most of India to also celebrate Mona’s birthday today! Ayushmann took to his social media marketing to sing Happy Birthday and strummed his guitar and informed her to really have the best day! Surely, it’s a remarkably sweet gesture from the star and made your day for not only Mona for also the web which requires a little cheer amidst all of the gloom! Also Read : Ayushmann Khurrana Pleads VISITORS TO Follow Lockdown; Says IT ISN’T ENOUGH TIME To Be Irresponsible