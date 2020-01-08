ayda-field’s-pilates-instructor-speaks-on-training-adele-and-claims-star-‘doesn’t-like-exercise’

After claims she took up Reformer Pilates alongside her pal Ayda Field, Adele’s apparent trainer has broken her silence on working with the superstar pair.

Over the weekend Adele was seen living her actual best life – we don’t use that phrase loosely – as she was spotted ducking in and out of the waves, drink in hand, in the sea in Anguilla with Harry Styles, after a raucous end of year.

See, we told you she was living the life.

Showing off her glamorous makeover over Christmas, it’s now been claimed by Adya’s Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, the star isn’t really a fan of working out.

Hey, amen – we’re in agreement on that one.

‘I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house,’ Camila told The Sun.

‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.’

Oh, wait, so if we want to look at bangin’ as Adele we still have to put in work. Darn it.

In June last year chatters began the star had been working out with Ayda, claiming the workout gave her a ‘new lease on life’.

The mother-of-one later alluded to her transformation – in which she’s said to have lost three stone – as she posted a shot of herself posing at Drake’s birthday, writing: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat.’

Last year a close friend revealed her new workout routine has completely changed her outlook on life.

‘After Adele started working out, she never looked back,’ a source told PEOPLE. ‘She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset.’

Adele reportedly has regular sessions with a personal trainer, pilates classes and does a Stairmaster-like class called Rise Nation.

But, according to said source, she wasn’t always digging the workouts, as they added: ‘At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it. But she has been incredibly dedicated.’

The woman has always looked pure perfection in our eyes, but more power to her, we say.





