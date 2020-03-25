Ayaan Zubair’s unique way to express love for sister Jannat

Ayaan Zubair and Jannat Zubair are the most loveable and adorable siblings. The two have been winning love from audiences via their acting chops. Both have been part of TV shows and Bollywood films. Currently, the two famous on the digital platform.

Ayaan and Jannat are renowned names on the TikTok app. They often make fun videos and share with their fans. The jodi is loved by the viewers.



The two also share the love for each other via their social media profiles. Recently, Ayaan uploaded a cute video wherein he mentioned that sisters should be loved the most in the entire world and he captioned it ‘Jannat Love You’.

Awww! Check the video here.