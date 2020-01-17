axe-throwing,-viking-saunas-and-iceland’s-best-chef:-a-spa-stay-with-style-at-deplar-farm

If I drew a picture of what a perfect holiday looked like for me two years ago, it would have featured a bar somewhere hot with palm trees and a social vibe. Not, I’d imagine, an isolated 18th-century sheep farm in the wilds of northern Iceland, where dawn is at 11am and dusk in the early afternoon – which is where I found myself this winter.

As my travel tastes have evolved so has my interest in wellbeing, but I’ve fallen in and out of love with the concept, finding myself getting swept up in big commitments and therefore failing in almost all my efforts. I settled on honest ways to feel healthy, like tucking into an organic Sunday roast after a 12-mile hike in the Yorkshire Dales. I also started jogging home from work, a functional journey. That felt more like wellness to me.

When the opportunity to experience Deplar Farm, a remote-as-anything boutique hotel in Iceland’s Troll Peninsula, came up, I could feel that yearning rise again. Eleven Life, the hotel’s new wellness programme, was exactly what I was looking for and I was desperate for a slice of detachment in a faraway place.

It took 10 hours to get there from Heathrow but that frosty nip of night air slapped my face like a hit of raw caffeine and I knew the trek had been worth it. The hotel, crouched in the fold of two sweeping hills etched with snow like a Picasso linocut, was a sight in itself: a dark wood, grass-encrusted, converted farmhouse – complete with a geothermal pool – in the Fljot valley.