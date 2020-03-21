Awww!! Siddharth Nigam is Avneet Kaur’s ‘main forever’

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, the teen sensation have garnered a lot of attention and fame for the different roles they have portrayed.

Currently, they are seen together as a lead pair in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Aladdin and Yasmeen have been really impressive and have received a good fan following in a quick time. They share a beautiful bond of friendship and they also share many likes. It is interesting how the two manage to share a great personal and professional rapport.

Recently, Avneet shared a cute picture with Siddharth and captioned it ‘main forever’. It is adorable. Take a look…