Awkwafina Laments Over The ‘Cruelty’ Asians-Americans Are Treated With Due To Donald Trump Calling COVID-19 The ‘Chinese Virus’ – Read The Emotional Message!

Awkwafina is sick and tired of the president doing nothing but dividing people amid this global pandemic and she made sure to speak up. The actress is really bothered by the fact that Donald Trump continues to use the term ‘Chinese Virus’ to refer to the COVID-19 strand of the Coronavirus, which has really affected the Asian-American community, putting many people in danger of hate crimes and overall discrimination.

She took to social media to share a well thought out message about this situation and it’s really heartbreaking.

Awkwafina started by updating her followers on what she’s been doing, telling them that she is in quarantine now after previously traveling outside if the U.S.

Alongside a pic in which she was sporting a face mask, the star went on to discuss the current political environment that’s doing nothing but encourage hate and cruelty, in particular because of Trump’s ‘racist rhetoric.’

The lengthy letter reads: ‘Have been away working for the past few months in all of this devastation, and wanted to make double sure I was okay to travel before coming back home to the US. Haven’t said much about this whole thing because mostly I am just saddened by it. I worry for those who are most at risk for serious illness, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. I am saddened by the rhetoric that has come out of this, and the cruelty that came as a result.’

‘I hope that while we self isolate and socially distance to stay safe, we also stay sane and calm. Wishing everyone a sense of peace during this batst crazy time — I will be locking myself up for the next two weeks rewatching the Tiger King. Love you all ❤️❤️❤,’ she went on to say.

Awkwafina is not the only celebrity calling Trump out for using the words ’Chinese virus’ when talking about Coronavirus.

