‘awkwafina-is-nora-from-queens’-season-finale-draws-record-ratings-in-live+3

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens has ended its first season on a high note. The March 25 season 1 finale scored season highs among M18-34 (.52, +27%) and P18-34 (.46, +22%) in Live+3, according to Comedy Central and Nielsen.

Viewers staying home amid the coronavirus crisis are being credited with contributing to the season finale seeing an 8% rise (.54) from the previous week (.49) in L+3, the network says.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens wrapped its season as the network’s No. 1 freshman cable comedy series among M18-49, and boasts the most-followed season 1 premiere across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the last three years with over 111,000 followers.

The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina headlines the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First.