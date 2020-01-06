awesome-games-done-quick-2020-schedule-runs-till-sunday-on-twitch

The annual Awesome Games Done Quick charity event has begun, with the world’s best speedrunners raising money for cancer research.

The only thing better than watching a good speedrun is having it make money for charity at the same time, and that’s exactly what Awesome Games Done Quick is all about.

The 2020 event stared on Sunday, 5 January and will continue for a week until Sunday 12, January.

To watch the various runs just visit the official Awesome Games Done Quick website or the Twitch channel below and you’ll be able to find something running almost every hour of the day.

The complete schedule is here though, if you want to plan ahead, with a list of what everyone is intending to play.

Watch live video from GamesDoneQuick on www.twitch.tv

The name is pretty self-explanatory but speedruns are attempts to complete a game as quickly as possible, often in just a few hours if there’s glitches or shortcuts that can be taken advantage of.

Since Awesome Games Done Quick is more about fund-raising there might not be many records being broken but there’s bound to be a few at least.

The games featured include everything from The Outer Worlds to GTA: San Andreas, Hotline Miami, Untitled Goose Game, and Devil May Cry 5.

Events for Zelda: A Link To The Past and Super Mario 64 will use randomisers to increase the challenge, while there are TASBot events for Super Mario Bros. 2 and 3 where a bot will zip through the games at speeds impossible for even the fastest human.

But arguably the highlight of the event is on Sunday, with the Super Mario Maker 2 4v4 Blind Relay Race featuring a host of top speedrunners working together.

