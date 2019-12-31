award-winning-teacher-who-filmed-herself-raping-boy,-15,-demands-to-be-freed-from-prison-early

An award-winning teacher who filmed herself raping a 15 year-old boy has failed in her bid to be freed from jail early.

Married mother Karla Jean Winterfield, 35, must serve out the remainder of the 12 year sentence she was handed for raping her student, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The disgraced middle school teacher, from Duluth in Minnesota, admitted felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2018 without striking a plea deal, meaning Judge David Johnson was free to sentence her as he saw fit.

She must serve at least two thirds of her sentence in prison before she can be considered for probation.

InForum reported that Winterfield succeeds in being released after eight years, she must then register as what Minnesota calls a predatory offender.

Winterfield admitted repeated sexual penetration with her victim, who was a year below the age of consent in their home state, with the sexual abuse occurring throughout May 2018.

The boy is said to have been badly traumatized as a result of the abuse.

His uncle told Winterfield’s sentencing hearing: ‘I can see it in his face, his eyes, his actions.

‘He’s starting to bottle up. He won’t talk to me. All the effects are starting to show.’

Winterfield blamed her behavior on being sexually abused and prostituted when she was younger.

She also wrote a groveling apology to her victim and all those affected, saying: ‘I will never forgive myself for what happened.

‘I will live with this guilt for the rest of my life.

‘My children are my world and I want to become the mother they deserve. I made a terrible choice and have hurt many people.

‘To my victim I am sorry I didn’t handle the situation properly. I am the adult and you are the child.’

The former teacher won the 2016 Greg Irons Teacher Award, and was twice nominated for the Goldfine Gold Star Teacher Award.