AVPL Musical Concert – Watch it live: Allu Aravind sets another trends with this event

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concertTwitter

Noted Tollywood producer Allu Aravind is gearing up to set another trend in the film industry with the musical concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). This event is live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Haarika & Hassine Creations. (Slide down)

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Gandhi is slated to hit the screens on January 12. The makers are currently busy with its promotions. Geetha Arts tweeted, “No more Confusion only Celebration! Let’s meet on 12th January 2020 at a theatre near you. It will be a big family celebration, we promise. #AVPLSankranthi.”

The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released five songs and all of them have become hit with the audience. Two among those tracks like Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have scored historical success with over 250 million together for their credit. As a part of its publicity, the makers are holding a grand musical concert at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Hyderabad from 05: 00 pm onwards.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concertTwitter

Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is co-producing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Geetha Arts, tweeted the YouTube link to its live streaming and wrote, “Less than 4 hours to go for the Grand #AVPLMusicalConcert Watch Live ▶ #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo @alluarjun #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman #Tabu #Jayaram #NivethaPethuraj @iamSushanthA @pnavdeep26 @Mee_Sunil #PSVinod @geethaarts @vamsi84.”

It should be recalled here that the audio lunch event was a part of the promotional activities of movies in Tollywood before the release of Sarrainodu. It was producer Allu Aravind, who kick-started a new trend after he was denied permission to hold a music release function over the security issues. He released its audio album directly into the market April 1, 2016. Later, he held a pre-release function for its publicity.

Ever since, the big-ticket filmmakers have been religious releasing song of their films online first and hold a pre-release event as a part of their promotion. Now, Allu Aravind has decided to take a diversion from this practice. The producer is now holding a musical concert as a part of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It should be seen whether other filmmakers will follow his footsteps this time too or not.