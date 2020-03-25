Avneet Kaur’s quarantine SECRET REVEALED

The self-quarantined mode has hit the entire nation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrities are surprising us with different things they are doing indoors. While Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was seen cleaning her own dishes, Deepika Padukone was seen cleaning her closet and Alia Bhatt has taken to the old-school board games. However, our social media queen Avneet Kaur is also utilizing her time in the best way possible.

Avneet too is doing what she really loves the most. She took her Instagram to share with everyone that she changed her room completely. Avneet gave a different look to her room and it is amazing.

Here check out the pictures.