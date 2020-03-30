Avneet Kaur is one of the most talented actresses to enter the television industry. She has displayed her acting skills in various roles she has portrayed on the small screen as well as the big screen. Avneet Kaur is known for her charm and elegance. She is well known for her TikTok videos and an impressive Instagram feed.

As the country is under complete lockdown due to the pandemic, everybody is waiting to get out of their houses as soon as this ends. However, to survive the gloomy days, throwback pictures and videos is something we can resort to. Avneet Kaur has also taken the same route. She posted a throwback poolside video where she is seen waving hi to the camera and it is extremely cute. We can’t stop watching the video on repeat as she looks her absolute best ad the location also is too good. Avneet makes it sure to keep her followers entertained through her posts and also asks about their day. Well, she certainly knows how to stay connected with fans and followers even during the quarantine period.

Take a look at the video and we bet even you will miss being out!