Avneet Kaur And Siddharth Nigam: Top 5 Beautiful #Siddneet Moments

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur as Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been a noteworthy couple and has gotten a decent fan following in snappy time.

Rumours are there that the two are dating each other, though while some of the nation’s dailies like Dainik Bhaskar when approached both, their mothers who urged to talk on their behalf were in utter denial of the fact! And It was inferred that they are more of best friends than a couple.

But their on-screen chemistry is unavoidable, and it’s quite dilemmatic to believe that they are not in a relationship!

Here we have lined up some of their best moments together, check and let us know, what do you think, are they together?