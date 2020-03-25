avengers:-infinity-war-concept-video-offers-a-head-turning-new-look-at-thanos

Newly released Avengers: Infinity War concept video shows off Thanos in all of his glory. The new look comes from the pre-production stage of the epic movie. For now, the Mad Titan is long gone after the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. However, he put up a good fight and took down some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the process, while scarring the world. Marvel Studios took an unorthodox approach and made the villain the main focus of Infinity War, which left some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans siding with the nefarious character.

The Infinity War concept video comes to us from Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding. The video shows us the very recognizable face of Thanos and then turns around in a full circle. Meinerding captioned the video with, “Thanos head turnaround from Avengers: Infinity War. It was an honor to do this concept model in preproduction.” Even though the video is from the post-production process, the villain looks very much how he did on the big screen.

Even though Thanos is gone, MCU fans are still wondering if his story is finished on the screen. The Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely initially wanted to have a lot more of the villain’s backstory included in Infinity War, but they ended up running out of time. There’s still a lot of the Mad Titan in the movie, but MCU fans have been speculating that there could be more to his story at some point down the line, even if it ends up on the Disney+ streaming service.

Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Vision did not make it out of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War alive. Gamora, from Guardians of the Galaxy was also killed off, but lives on from a different timeline. Now that the time travel factor has been brought in, anything is possible for the MCU, so there is a way to see Thanos again at some point down the line in this current timeline. However, if Marvel Studios were to go forward with more stories, the majority of fans have indicated that they’d like to see the character’s origin.

Thanos’ origin is spoken about in Infinity War, but there’s a wealth of material to dive into. With that being said, we could have seen the last of the villain, which would also be okay. Not everybody needs an origin story and not everybody needs to come back. But, James Brolin did a great job of taking the comic book character from the pages to the screen and it would be interesting to see what he could do with a younger version of the character. While we wait to see what else the MCU’s Phase 4 will throw at us, you can check out the Thanos concept video below, thanks to Ryan Meinerding’s Instagram account.

