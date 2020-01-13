avengers:-endgame-star-robert-downey-jr-teases-tony-stark-could-make-a-return-to-marvel-franchise

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr has hinted that Iron Man could make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel fans were distraught when Endgame killed off Tony Stark in the battle against Thanos.

Even though we witnessed his funeral on screen – with pretty much every single MCU character present (other than the ones who died of course) – Stark could still return in a future film to help out his friends as the star teased ‘anything could happen’.

But don’t get too excited, as even though Tony could make a comeback, Downey Jr added that he might not be the one playing Shellhead.

During an interview with extratv to promote his new film Dolittle, he said: ‘As far as I’m concerned I’ve hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go.

‘I also think that Marvel is on this journey now where they’re trying a bunch of other stuff.

‘I’m excited for them to see how all of that goes. It’s hard to project but we got a lot of other stuff we want to do.’

So never say never, but also probably never.

Endgame is officially an Oscar-nominated movie after it picked up a nod for visual effects on Monday.

The superhero blockbuster goes up against The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Avengers: Infinity War got nominated in the same category in 2018, but lost out to First Man.

If it wins, it will follow Black Panther as an Oscar-winning MCU movie, after the Chadwick Boseman-starring blockbuster won best costume design, best production design and best original score in 2019.





