‘avengers:-endgame’:-fans-no-longer-have-to-imagine-what-captain-america-might-have-looked-like-with-a-full-beard

Captain America is an iconic character, made famous initially through Marvel comic books. In recent years, “Cap” has been given new life through the incredibly popular Marvel movies, such as Captain America: The First Avenger, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Portrayed by Chris Evans, Captain America is now, more than ever, a symbol for Marvel’s enduring popularity as well as the American spirit. Although the character is on a temporary hiatus from movies, as Marvel plans their next round of films, fans still love speculating about what happened in the movies and ways that they could have been different.

Recently, a fan photoshopped a beard onto Captain America’s face in a photo from Avengers: Endgame — and it set off a firestorm in the comments on Reddit.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a blockbuster film

Released in April 2019, Avengers: Endgame quickly broke box office records to become one of the most popular films of all time. The culmination of a ten-year storyline, the film outlined the way the team of Avengers was able to defeat the supervillain Thanos and restore order to the world.

With stars like Robert Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, and many more, the movie was not only emotionally gripping but action-packed and exciting as well. Fans saw several of their favorite heroes give their lives in the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity.

Iron Man and Black Widow, played by Downey Jr. and Johansson, respectively, met their fates in truly heartwrenching ways. Other heroes, such as Captain America, enjoyed a sendoff that was storybook worthy.

Cap, after joining the fight against Thanos, chose to play fast and loose with time and journeyed back to his younger days. The film ended with a sweet scene of Captain America dancing with his longtime love, Peggy Carter.

Captain America is one of the most beloved Marvel characters

Chris Evans in Captain America: Civil War | Marvel Studios

Captain America went through one of the most dramatic arcs of any character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Also known as Steve Rogers, he had a major role in seven recent Marvel films and a cameo in four of them. Evans has become closely entwined with the character and many fans think of them as one and the same.

In 2010, Evans was cast as Captain America, and his first film was 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The film explored Rogers’ transformation into Captain America, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, and how he was transported to the modern era after his heroism in World War II.

In the films that followed, Rogers became one of the leading Avengers and worked hard to bring peace and justice to people all around the world.

Fans photoshopped a beard onto Captain America’s face in ‘Endgame’

In Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America was a fugitive from the government, brought back into the fold to join the fight against Thanos. In that film, he rocked a short beard, indicating his time away from the public eye. However, by the time Avengers: Endgame premiered, Cap was once again clean-shaven.

Recently, a fan posted a picture on Reddit that featured Captain America in Endgame, with a beard photoshopped onto his face. While some fans liked the photo manipulation, others stated that it would have made no sense for him to have a beard in that final film, since he only grew the beard when he was “a vigilante.”

Still, one poster on Reddit gave some clarity to the photo, saying that “the reason Cap shaved was to avoid any potential resentment Tony would get from seeing beat-up, bearded, on the run Cap.” Certainly, the photo led to a very interesting discussion and showed that people still love to discuss the themes and images in the MCU.