avengers:-endgame-and-more-blockbuster-movies-get-the-social-distancing-treatment

Kode Abdo, better known to the world as Bosslogic, is the most famous creator of fan art on the planet. His imaginative spin on multifandom mashup movie posters and fan-casting drawings get widespread attention on social media. In a grim tribute to the social distancing practices currently being observed to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, Bosslogic has come up with a new twist on blockbuster movie posters by giving them the social distancing treatment.

The first poster is for Avengers: Endgame. In the swirling sky we see the donut spaceship which was used by Ebony Maw and his associates to come to Earth in search of infinity stones. But on the planet, the heroes are conspicuous by their absence, presumably because they had locked themselves away inside the Avengers tower.

Similarly, the poster for Joker shows the iconic staircase where Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character Arthur did his carefree dance after embracing his violent clown side. Only now Arthur is missing from the staircase. Maybe he is inside his house in quarantine, but the much more grim possibility is that, given the poor state of administration in the town of Gotham, most of the city’s residents, including Arthur, succumbed to the virus.

Even the poster for F9, a film that is yet to be released, gets the ‘no visible humans’ treatment, while the Aquaman poster shows the King of the Seven Seas would rather practice social distancing than pose with his trident. In space, the Star Wars poster without any characters shows the virus has now become a galactic threat. No Time to Die‘s poster shows the bike on which James Bond did so many daredevil stunts in the trailer, but now the bike is missing its rider.

Parasite, the Oscar-winning best picture is also a part of the collection. Only instead of the main cast of characters all standing side-by-side as though posing for a family picture, we see only an empty yard and a solitary ball hinting that there had once been people standing there. Apart from these current movies, Bosslogic had also given the social distancing treatment to sci-fi classic E.T.

Here we see that the iconic “E.T. phone home” phrase has been changed to “E.T. stay home”, while the famous scene where the alien and the human child touch fingers would no longer fly in a post-coronavirus world where people are advised to keep a couple of meters distance between themselves and strangers at all times.

Finally, there is the poster for World War Z, now changed to World War C, where the horde of zombies are fighting for the last roll of toilet paper outside a Costco. It is the kind of scene that would be considered far-fetched if not for the news reports showing exactly those kinds of tussles taking place across America.

With every new major movie getting delayed indefinitely, viewers are turning more and more to social media for entertainment. But news of the devastating effects of the Coronavirus is only a Google search away, and Bosslogic’s art does an effective, albeit depressing job of combining the two. Bosslogic has also made Social Distancing album covers to go along with the classic movie posters as well as tackling video games.

