avengers-director-joe-russo-is-a-salman-khan-fan,-says-‘he-is-magnetic-on-screen’

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 10: 07 [IST]

Joe Russo, one of the Russo Brothers and directors of world's biggest grossing film, Avengers Endgame, recently revealed he is a Salman Khan fan. The director according to recently report love Salman's presence on screen. In an interview, Joe while talking about Indian Cinema was all praises for Salman Khan, and said, the actor has a strong presence on screen. Talking about Dabangg, Joe added, "He is great. I mean Dabangg to me is – I love that movie. It's got great energy in the camera work. I love the wit behind, a lot of the action sequences. His (Salman's) performance is hilarious and entertaining and you know he is very magnetic on-screen." Earlier, Joe before the release of Avengers Endgame during a press tour in India, had talked about the biggest stars in India and if he were to cast them, who would they be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joe revealed he always liked to take a look at what other film industries have been working on and what kind of stories they tell. He then added if he were to cast someone from India celebrities, Salman Khan would have to be Hulk, while Rajinikanth would be Iron Man. Salman Khan has been a driving force for the Hindi Film industry, the actor has been part of the biggest blockbusters in past several years and also brings forward some of the most entertaining films in different genres. The actor is was recently working on Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is a remake of South Korean film, The Outlaws, it also stars, Disha Patani as Salman Khan's love interest alongside Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.