avengers’-chris-evans-reveals-‘giant,-giant,-giant’-poster-of-sandra-bullock-graced-his-ceiling-and-we-love-this-3000

Chris Evans has revealed his celebrity crush – or, at least, the star that graced his bedroom wall as a kid.

Ah, remember the sweet years where you’d plaster your walls in posters of the rich and famous from magazine cut-outs? We mourn for the younger generations who perhaps don’t get to experience the paint-chipping posters that adorned the walls of those that came before.

Including Chris Evans.

The Captain America star, 38, has revealed which celebrity was present on his walls, admitting it was Sandra Bullock, 55, that caught his eye as a young sport.

Asked if he had any posters on his walls, as you do, he told W magazine this week: ‘We visited New York and I bought a giant, giant, giant poster of Sandra Bullock.

‘I put it on the ceiling of my bedroom. Not that Sandy’s not cool, but that’s a loser thing to do.’

Mate, having Sandy on your walls may be the least loser thing to ever happen – own it.

He also revealed a little secret from his past from around the Sandy poster years, admitting it was his first kiss that spurned him on to keep acting and landing lead roles.

‘The first time I sang onstage was in the sixth grade. It was my first play. I sang a song called “Don’t Want No Real Job,” and the popular girl in school magically liked me,’ he explained. ‘I had a lead role, and we began dating during the play. When the play ended, she dumped me. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this equation: I had to get more leads.’

He continued of their short schoolyard affair: ‘You’d walk into the woods and kiss and come back, and everyone’s like, “Oooh.” So we did that.’

We’re getting flashbacks of our own school days here and, unfortunately, we didn’t become multimillionaire Hollywood stars at the end of it.

Recently the Winter Solider star opened up about his personal life, admitting he would ‘really’ like kids one day and to settle down.

Speaking about his bond with his dog, Dodger – whom he adopted in 2015 – he previously told ET: ‘Dogs are just so good and so pure. A weird, little door unlocks inside of you, this new level of empathy … in a weird way, that type of empathy permeates so many aspects of your life.

‘You know, I think it actually unlocks a little bit, as I imagine having children will, I really want kids too.’



Chris had also previously spoke about wanting children earlier this year, after watching several of his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) co-stars – including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner – welcome kids into their own lives in recent years.

He shared with People magazine last year: But honestly, I really want kids, and between Hemmy [Chris Hemsworth], Scarlett and [Jeremy] Renner, it’s been really cool watching them turn into parents and watching them be parents. It’s nice watching your friends evolve and go on that journey.’

We bet that girl that dumped you after the school play is really kicking herself now…





