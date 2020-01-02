avengers’-chris-evans-and-dakota-fanning-among-stars-to-present-awards-at-2020-golden-globes

As we head closer to the beginning of awards season, stars Dakota Fanning and Chris Evans have been confirmed to be presenting awards at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in February.

While neither actors have been nominated for an award this year, both have appeared in critics’ favourites that are tipped to win big this year.

Evans starred alongside Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, while Fanning played a member of Charles Manson’s ‘family’ cult in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Tarantino’s latest offering has received five nominations, while Knives Out has received three.

The two actors starred together in 2009 thriller Push. Meanwhile, comedian Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes ceremony for the fifth time.

After their appearances in Hollywood movies hits in 2019, both Evans and Fanning will be returning to the small screen in 2020. Evans is due to star in Apple TV series Defending Jacob, while Fanning will appear in US TV show The Angel of Darkness, a sequel series to US period drama series The Alienist.

The Golden Globe nominations have already attracted controversy, in particular for the all-male best director nominees shortlist.

The 2020 ceremony is also due to honour Tom Hanks with the Cecil B DeMille Award for ‘outstanding contribution’ to the entertainment world, while Ellen DeGeneres will be awarded the Carol Burnett Award for ‘excellence in television’.

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th January.





