avatar-teases-thirsty-fans-with-sneak-peek-at-jaw-dropping-images-for-sequel

If you were expecting a trailer any time soon we’re sorry to tell you, Avatar fans, that you’re going to have to make do with some pretty stellar images to tide you over.

Sorry about that.

While fans continue the thirst for content, the official Twitter page of the upcoming James Cameron flick – that we’ve only been waiting a bajillion years for – has released a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Frankly, we’re ok with this, with the fantastical images a brilliant hint of the amazing scenery we’re going to experience once Avatar 2 does eventually decide to grace cinemas with its presence.

Showing us what Pandora looks 10 years on from the original film (we told you it was a long time) we were blessed with four images.

In one we can see two characters looking out over a reef, as another shows Na’vi fishing in rockpools.

With planets looming ominously in the background, the characters fly the giant Mountain Banshees with everything appearing quite peaceful.

We all know that won’t last long…

The caption of the shots read: ‘In the @Avatarsequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.’

Last year it was confirmed that all of the movie’s live-action filming has officially wrapped for Avatar 2, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Sea Dragon – a mothership that carries other ‘sea-going craft’ in the movie.

The tweet prompted one fan to ask what we’ve all been wanting to ask ever since the sequels (yep, there’s going to be five films in total) were confirmed: When can we expect a trailer? Although, it’s left us all slightly disappointed.

Avatar replied: ‘Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!), BUT we’ll have plenty of stuff to hold you over ’til then, like a mobile game in 2020! Follow @AVPandoraRising for more info on that.’

All four sequels for the upcoming Avatar movies were confirmed with release dates back in 2017 and earlier this year, director Cameron teased what we can expect.

He said the movies are set to take fans on an ’emotional roller-coaster’ and suggested that filming movies two and three back to back had been tough for lead star Sam Worthington.

Sam plays Jake Scully, a paraplegic marine, who – the last time we saw him – was about to start an entirely new life, leaving his earthly body and to join his new wife Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana) to live with the other Pandora-dwellers in Neytiri.

Avatar 2 is tipped for release 17 December 2021.





