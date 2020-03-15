Avatar 2 : We Might Have to Wait much more Longer due to Corona Virus, Release Date Can be Pushed till 2022?

The original avatar took over the world. With performance capture, astonishing CG backgrounds and 3D animations, it is no astonishment that the film was a benchmark for the Film Industry. Resulting James Cameron’s colossal adventure became the highest-grossing film of all time just after its breakthrough in 2009. So now it is around 11 year, and we all are waiting for the sequel.

PHOTO CREDIT: INDIEWIRE.COM

Well, Cameron always had World of Pandora- in back of his back of mind, but something was refraining him from Sequel. If anything, it’s given him hope that this seemingly endless quest will be worth it. “avengers: Endgame is an example to prove that people will still go to movie theatres, Cameron talked about the sequel.

Will Corona Hit Avatar 2?

To cheer you up we have an apparent date of release of Avatar 2 that is December 17, 2021. Pushed back from December 2020, but the franchise is about to experiment and risk something unusual, as mentioned by makers, a new avatar movie will follow every other year all the way till Avatar 5 on December 2027. Wee, that’s cumbersome plan to execute but we know Cameron is known for his splendid fight back. The delay of an avatar can be judged by its initial release date 2013, yes you read it right. And here we are.

But, nature doesn’t favour Cameron, ongoing Corona Pandemics is now about to enter the entertainment industry, the whole world is suffering from the recent emergency. The virus took over the world economy, which is a significant symbol of its strength to ruin any thing that comes further, though we don’t have any announcement regarding the concern, it won’t be so shocking if one-day news flash on your screen, we would only hope that doesn’t happen.