‘avatar-2’-first-look:-james-cameron-shares-pandora-concept-art

James Cameron has offered a first glimpse of the upcoming Avatar 2 by revealing the film’s official concept art. Check out the images below.

The long-awaited sequel, which will follow on from 2009’s Avatar, is finally due to be released in 2021 after being plagued by various delays. Live-action filming for the movie was completed last month.

Yesterday (January 6), director Cameron unveiled a selection of concept art pieces for the next Avatar chapter during the CES conference in Las Vegas. Four shots were later uploaded to the official Avatar Twitter account.

“In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come,” the tweet reads.

Cameron had attended the CES event to announce a partnership between Avatar and Mercedez-Benz, who have created the VisionAVTR car model inspired by the Pandora location.

As it stands, Avatar 2 is due to hit cinemas on December 17, 2021. It will be followed by Avatar 3 in 2023, Avatar 4 in 2025, and Avatar 5 in 2027.

In a new interview with CNET, James Cameron explained that the first sequel will contain more vehicles and machinery compared to the original movie.

“I also love the hard stuff. The vehicles, spacecraft, aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, the hardware,” he said. “I’m a total geek when it comes to that stuff. We have a lot of cool vehicles for you.”

Back in October, Matt Damon revealed how he lost out on a huge payday after turning down the lead role in the first Avatar.

Cameron ended up hiring the relatively unknown actor, Sam Worthington – who is set to reprise the role of Sully for Avatar’s forthcoming instalments.