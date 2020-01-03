avane-srimannarayana-review:-here-is-how-tamil-critics-respond-to-rakshit-shetty’s-film

All species which declared extinct this decade













The Tamil version of Rakshit Shetty’s magnum opus Avane Srimannarayana is released in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 3 January. The fantasy adventure had its special screening for the Tamil media and movie enthusiast a day before its theatrical release from which it has garnered highly positive reviews.

Avane Srimannarayana.PR Handout

Avane Srimannarayana Review

Two brothers Jayarama and Thukarama are engaged in a battle to recover the stolen treasure 15 years ago. With the entry of a cop Narayana (Rakshit Shetty), the hunt for it gains momentum as he too has his eyes on it. The surprises with regular twists in the storyline makes it an interesting watch.

Rakshit Shetty’s characterisation is a mixture of Indiana Jones and Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of Caribbean. His body language and dialogue delivery hold mirror to the talent his possess. Shanvi Srivastava is not a regular heroine and has a good role in the flick.

The supporting cast has done excellent job. Last but not the least, the cinematography and music have played a big role in its success. Overall, Avane Srimannarayana has impressed the viewers in spite of minor drawbacks.

People’s Response to Tamil Version

Check out the response from cinephiles below:

Sreedhar Pillai: #AvaneSrimanNarayana A quirky& humorous fantasy Wild West treasure hunt adventure with a terrific @rakshitshetty , with his perfect comedy timing. Different type of commercial entertainer – Dir SachinBRavi . Engaging script from @rakshitshetty and other writers. Needs trimming!

Rajasekar: #AvaneSrimanNarayana – ⭐⭐⭐1/2, thoroughly enjoyed this @rakshitshetty starrer. It’s a perfect marriage between Indian Mythology and Spaghetti Western films, impeccably written and stylishly filmed! 1/2

#AvaneSrimanNarayana – Loved the enchanting score, glossy visuals and painstaking yet modish editing. Perfect amalgamation If you like Guy Ritchie, Tarantino&Spaghetti Western films with Indian Mythological touch,go for it. Congrats

@rakshitshetty and 7 ODDS, brilliant writing!

Sidhu: #AvaneSrimanNarayana: Enticing and entertaining. Whacky and out-of-the-box joyride that surprises you with its terrific writing and the light-hearted feel throughout. Might feel a little stretched, but boy the payoff is so good. Well done, @rakshitshetty! #AvaneSrimanNarayana: The cinematography, music and the editing all deserve full marks – credit to the entire team for pulling off such a different film convincingly.

@rakshitshetty’s films all have great visual quality and here’s another good addition to the list!

Ramesh Bala: #AvaneSrimanNarayana [3.25/5]: The Tamil dub team has done a neat job..

Hands Up song – Music Dir @AJANEESHB and Picturisation Verithanam..@rakshitshetty and Dir @SachinBRavi have presented something unique for the Indian audience..

Be prepared for nearly 3 hr ride & Enjoy! #AvaneSrimanNarayana [3.25/5]: A Treasure hunt Movie set in a Fantasy land.. Spaghetti Western meets Indian Mythology..

Brilliant Writing.. @rakshitshetty with his awesome performance holds the movie together.. @shanvisrivastavhas done well..

Visuals and Music – Big Plus!

Kaushik LM: #AvaneSrimanNarayana: 3.25/5. From start to finish, we see @rakshitshetty as a playful protagonist with funny punchlines & stylish action moves. He doesnt play the usual Indian mass hero; out of the box Pretty

@shanvisrivastav is also not the typical heroine

Kannada industry #AvaneSrimanNarayana: 3.25/5. The team has meticulously created a fictional land named #Amaravathi & presented a complex, layered #treasurehunt story

No compromises – long runtime, dialog heavy nature & no efforts to dumb it down

A potential cult film from @rakshitshetty & team Fine work with the Tamil dubbing & dialogs #ASN is an ambitious, aesthetic, innovative attempt at blending Indian mythology, folklore & the international ‘Spaghetti Western’ genre. Full marks to the music, visuals, costumes, art dpt.@rakshitshetty