avalanches-kill-dozens-in-kashmir

At least 55 people were killed when avalanches tore through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, bringing the death toll from a severe winter weather in Afghanistan and Pakistan to more than 130.
Imran Khan, prime minister, called in troops to help rescue efforts after avalanches destroyed at least 20 houses.
Britain’s High Commissioner said the UK was on standby to offer assistance if required.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have been buffeted by heavy snows and rains in recent days, leading to floods and landslides.
At least 93 people have died and another 76 been injured across Pakistan, while a further 39 were killed in Afghanistan, according to officials in both countries. Others are still missing.
The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 14, 2020
The Neelum Valley in Pakistan-administered Kashmir was worst affected, with 52 killed.
Mr Khan said severe snowfall had caused “misery and deaths”.
“I have asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military and all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing,” he said.
Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, said UK aid officials were liaising “ to help assess and offer any assistance required”.
In southeast Balochistan province, at least 31 people had been killed in separate weather-related incidents.
Snow also killed people across the disputed border in Indian-administered Kashmir. Five Indian soldiers were among 10 people killed by avalanches on the other side of the heavily militarised frontier.
In Afghanistan, more than 300 houses were either destroyed or partially damaged throughout the country, a spokesman for the Natural Disaster Management Authority, told AFP. Rains and heavy snows began at the start of the month and many of the casualties had been caused by roofs collapsing under the weight of snow, he said.
Hardest hit were southern Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul and western Herat provinces, he said.