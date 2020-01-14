avalanche-strikes-indian-army-post-in-kashmir,-three-soldiers-killed

Currently, efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.Reuters

Three Indian Army soldiers were killed after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, January 14. In another avalanche at Sonmarag in Ganderbal district, at least five people died on Tuesday at Kulan village.

Rescue operations have been launched by the army and police and four of the soldiers have been traced. While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility.

According to reports, a group of eight locals got buried under the snow when an avalanche hit the Kallan area of the Ganderbal district on Monday night. The rescue parties immediately swung into action and rescued three persons. However, the remaining five went missing.

