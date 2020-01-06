authors-share-their-tips-on-how-to-read-more-books-in-2020

Along with fitness plans and healthy eating, a common New Year’s resolution is the desire to read more.

So how do you make your wholesome intentions actually happen when Netflix is such a tempting way to spend free time?

Authors Rob Moore, Natalie Trice and Noor Hibbert share their thoughts on how we can all read a little more in 2020.

Rob is a best-selling non-fiction author and the host of The Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast, while Natalie is a PR Director with two books to her name, and Noor Hibbert is the is author of the self-help book Just Fing Do It.

Here are their tips on how to get stuck into more books this year.

Always have a book with you

Instead of looking to Instagram to pass the time, why not go old-school with something to read?

‘Wherever I go I have a book with me, as it makes it so much easier to sneak in a few more pages of whatever I am reading,’ Natalie says.

‘You don’t have to be weighed down by a real book – but I do like paper – you can download something onto your phone or tablet and then when you are on the bus, waiting for a friend, at the doctors, or having a coffee, rather than scrolling, you can read.’

This is also a great option for commuting. Sometimes a few minutes is all it takes to get hooked on a new book.

Make a list but don’t set a number

Natalie says: ‘Having a list of books that you want to read can help you get into the habit of reading more.

‘Ask friends what they recommend or pop into your local bookshop and find something that really grabs your interest.’

Avoid putting pressure on yourself to read a certain number of books, as it can lead to disappointment.

She says: ‘Some people set a goal, but like resolutions, not meeting them can be deflating, so read when you can and enjoy it – that’s what books are all about.’

It might be better to make a long list of books you want to read, rather than a set number of titles you want to finish for the year. That way you can constantly keep adding to it.

Reading should bring you pleasure – there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re failing because you haven’t reached your reading goal.

Social media can often play a role in this, with people sharing the different books they’ve read during a year. Use these posts for book inspiration instead of comparing your reading efforts to theirs.

Try again with an unsuccessful book

The first time around things don’t always work out.

Rob says: ‘You can read a good book at a bad time, or the right book at the wrong time.’

If a certain book failed to capture your interest it might have been down to lifestyle factors at the time, rather than the book itself – perhaps you were too busy or too stressed?

That doesn’t mean you won’t like it when you have more time on your hands.

Sometimes you have a completely different perspective coming back to an old title after a few months, or even years.

Don’t always follow the crowd

Rob says: ‘Just because a book is popular doesn’t mean it’s the right book to read.’

Perhaps you want to get stuck into an old literary classic, rather than the latest true crime novel everyone is talking about – or maybe you like the sound of a book that’s received poor reviews.

Read whatever interests you as an individual.

Everyone has different opinions on books so don’t let other people (or best-seller lists) solely define what you read.

Try to allocate a time in the day to read

Noor says: ‘I find that half an hour reading in the morning with my coffee, before anyone else is up, puts my mind in a great place for the day.’

If you find a time during the day that suits you to read – perhaps on your commute, at lunch or before bed – it might help you establish a reading routine.

But don’t beat yourself up if you can’t do it every single day. Reading is supposed to be enjoyable.

Join a book club

Natalie says: ‘Book clubs are a great way of meeting new people or connecting with current friends on a regular basis, and maybe reading something that you wouldn’t normally dip into.’

Being a part of a book club or group will give you an incentive to keep reading, and knowing you have to finish a book by a deadline means you’re likely to push through another chapter or two.

A club will also put different works on your radar – books you might not have picked yourself and ones you might end up loving.

