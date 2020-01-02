authorities-investigating-death-of-2-year-old-girl-in-whitman

Authorities are investigating the death of a Whitman 2-year-old after the girl was found unresponsive over the weekend and passed away Tuesday after being taken off life support.

Whitman police responded to 863 Washington St. on Saturday for a 911 call around 12: 02 a.m. reporting that the toddler was unresponsive, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The 2-year-old girl was initially transported to Brockton Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s in critical condition. She was declared brain dead on Monday and taken off life support around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“​The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the child’s death,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “State Police investigators along with members of Whitman Police have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death since she was brought in for treatment.”

The name of the toddler, Lyric Farrell, has been released by her family, The Enterprise reports. Her father, Christopher Farrell, 29, of Boston, told the newspaper the 2-year-old had spent most of her life in foster care, most recently under the care of her grandmother, and had only returned to live with her mother in the last month.

“She was the most beautiful kid I’ve ever seen,” Farrell told The Enterprise. “She always lit up the room. She walked in and her smile was crazy.”

This is Lyric Farrell, the Whitman 2-year-old who was found injured and unresponsive in her home over the weekend and died in the hospital yesterday. @PlymouthCtyDAO is investigating her death @boston25 pic.twitter.com/FdUgPcaiZu — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 1, 2020

He told the newspaper his daughter was found with head trauma and bruises.

“The Department of Children and Families continues to investigate this tragic situation in collaboration with law enforcement,” a DCF spokesperson said in a statement to Boston.com. “All of the children in the home are currently in DCF custody.”