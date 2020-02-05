authorities-investigate-murder-suicide-in-northern-columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man and woman have died in an apparent murder-suicide near Columbia, Boone County authorities said.Officers went to a home north of Columbia late Monday after receiving a report of shots fired, said Sgt. Brian Leer, spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.When deputies entered the home, someone fired three to five shots through a door. No deputies were hurt, Leer said. Deputies left the home but noticed someone had intentionally set a fire inside. A robot and a SWAT team then entered the house found the two bodies, The Columbia Missourian reported.They were identified Tuesday as Bobbie Jo Robinson, 39, of Columbia, and 41-year-old Stefan L. Dailing of Moberly.Autopsies will be performed to determine the official cause of death.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We are now closer to the involved residence. Very heavy police presence. A little bit ago we could hear authorities trying to speak to an individual(s) inside the residence through a megaphone @KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/3tkwuAKSsb

— Lexie Petrovic (@LexieKRCG13) February 4, 2020