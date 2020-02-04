Authorities investigate murder-suicide in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a murder-suicide in northern Columbia.KRCG-TV reports that Boone County deputies were shot at three to five times when they responded late Monday to a home after receiving a call from a cell phone that was believed to be inside. Deputies said an intentional fire then was set inside the home.The bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Their names weren’t immediately released.

We are now closer to the involved residence. Very heavy police presence. A little bit ago we could hear authorities trying to speak to an individual(s) inside the residence through a megaphone @KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/3tkwuAKSsb

— Lexie Petrovic (@LexieKRCG13) February 4, 2020

