authorities-identify-19-year-old-victim-killed-in-dorchester-double-shooting

A victim of a double shooting in Dorchester Saturday night was identified by police Monday as 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd.

Officers responded to a radio call for two people shot around 8: 26 p.m. and, upon arrival, found Boyd and another man suffering from gunshot wounds near 51 Washington St., Boston police said in a statement.

Both men were brought to a local hospital where Boyd, a Boston resident, was declared dead, officials said. The other victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to authorities.

Boyd was the son of Jamil Harmon, who was stabbed to death just blocks away from where Boyd was shot on Blue Hill Avenue in August 2010, Universal Hub first reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.