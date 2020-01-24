Austria’s out, Dubai’s in – how your favourite holiday destinations have changed in the last 25 years

This fact is illustrated by ONS data. Since 1961, the International Passenger Survey has collected information about those leaving and entering the UK to produce a snapshot of how many Britons are travelling abroad each year– and where they are going.

In 1979, when the UK population was around 56 million (11 million less than now), only 15.47m outbound trips were recorded – that’s just one journey abroad for every 3.6 residents. Fast forward to 2018 and the number of trips has soared to 71.7 million; more than one trip for every person. We’ve never had it so good.

The boom can be traced back to the early Nineties, when air travel deregulation paved the way for the likes of Ryanair and easyJet to offer cheap flights to a wealth of cities, from Aarhus to Zagreb. Annual overseas trips reached 41.3m by 1995, 53.9m by 1999, and 66.4m by 2005, before the financial crisis temporarily put the upward trajectory on hold. After 2012, we enjoyed five consecutive years of growth – until 2018 saw a small dip in trips, most likely a result of Brexit uncertainty.