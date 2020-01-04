austria’s-kurz-returns-to-power-amid-questions-over-whether-‘marriage-of-convenience’-with-greens-can-last 

When Sebastian Kurz is sworn in as Austrian chancellor for a second term this week, he will once again be the world’s youngest leader. But he returns to power at the head of a government so unlikely many are already asking how long it can last.
Mr Kurz, a standard bearer for Europe’s resurgent conservatives just two years ago, has forged a new coalition with the centre-Left Green Party.
“The government program is the best of both worlds. Both parties were able to implement key campaign promises. It is a good program. We look forward to working for our beautiful country,” Mr Kurz declared at a press conference last week.
But the cracks were already showing in an unlikely marriage of convenience between two parties that are far from natural bedfellows.
At times the coalition agreement was a strange mix of clashing policies. The Greens pledged transparent government and freedom of information, while Mr Kurz promised tough new laws that will allow police to detain people who have committed no crime on the basis they may pose a risk.
The Greens pledged to make Austria carbon neutral by 2020, while Mr Kurz promised new “travel return centres” to deport rejected asylum-seekers.
The agreement even has an escape clause to allow the two parties to vote against each other in the event of a new migrant crisis.
Most strikingly of all, the Greens found themselves signing up to Mr Kurz’s pledge to extend a ban on girls wearing headscarves in school until the age of 14.
“The compromises we have made may be painful here or there, I am aware of that,” Werner Kogler, the Green leader said. “But in five years’ time it will not be about who won the negotiations, but whether Austria won.”
But there are already mutterings among the Green party membership that the party has agreed too much.
Mr Kurz had to find a new coalition partner after his former allies in the far-Right Freedom Party (FPÖ) were engulfed in a corruption scandal that brought down his previous government.
The Freedom Party was a natural ally for Mr Kurz, who revived his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP)’s fortunes by moving it decisively to the right and taking a hardline anti-migrant stance.
By contrast, the Greens are arguably the most left-leaning party in the Austrian parliament, and have traditionally taken a pro-migrant, multicultural line.
But Mr Kurz’s choices were limited after the Freedom Party suffered heavy losses in September’s election.
He rejected coalition talks with the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPÖ) after pledging to end the “grand coalitions” between Austria’s two largest parties that were seen as an establishment carve-up.
The Social Democrats, who will now form the main opposition, were quick to dismiss the new coalition agreement. “It’s an ÖVP program with Green camouflage,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the party leader.
“It is striking that it predominantly bears the signature of the ÖVP. The Greens have apparently only managed to secure positions in the area of climate protection,” said Michael Ludwig, the influential mayor of Vienna.
It will be the Austrian Greens’ first term in government, and senior party figures defended the coalition agreement, insisting it was a price worth paying to secure their flagship climate policy.
“We promised our voters a lot on climate protection, poverty reduction and transparency, and we stuck to that,” Birgit Hebein, the party’s regional leader in Vienna said.
“Of course, there are some painful points, particularly on the topic of asylum, but we mustn’t forget we only won 14 per cent of the vote, and we are taking on a great responsibility for the country. It was clear from the start there would have to be compromises.”