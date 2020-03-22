australians-advised-not-to-travel:-what-to-know-[updated]

All non-essential travel should now be avoided, but if you have a holiday booked or an itch to get out, we’ve laid out your options.As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to soar across Australia, the government has stated that all travellers, no matter their age, health or destination, should not travel overseas.As borders continue to close and international flights begin to ground, it’s urging anyone who is currently overseas to return home asap.Here’s what else you need to know: You can still travel if you need toEssential travel is still allowed – particularly if you’re overseas and need to return. Or if you’re providing essential services such as medical or goods. Bear in mind though that Australia has issued a 14-day self-isolation policy for all international entrants, which if you breach, could result in a fine or even jail time.Another thing to consider is that airlines are suspending services due to lack of demand and to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, Qantas and Jetstar have announced a 90% capacity reduction until May 2020 and Virgin Australia is grounding all international flights from 30 March to 14 June 2020.Before travelling during this time, you should consider all the risks involved. This includes health risks to you and the people around you, potential quarantine time, travel cancellations and being denied entry.You should also be vigilant about good hygiene practices wherever you are and whoever you come in contact with.All destinations have been marked level 4 (do not travel)As of 18 March 2020, the government has increased all international destinations to the highest advisory level: do not travel.As a result, it’s not recommended you travel outside of Australia. Destinations marked “do not travel” have been met with many travel cancellations and flexible travel policies which include cancellations for refund.You can keep up to date with travel advice on the Smartraveller website.If you have a future trip booked, you might be able to cancel or reschedule it fee-freeDuring this time of crisis, airlines, cruise companies, tour companies and hotels are all offering flexibility around bookings in the near future.Airlines are offering passengers the opportunity to reschedule their trip penalty-free. Some even allow you to cancel for travel credit into the new year.Most luxury cruise liners, including Princess and P&O, have been suspended as far into the future as June. Anyone booked on a cancelled journey has the opportunity to reschedule to a later date.Select tour companies, including G Adventures and Intrepid, have also suspended all tours until 30 April. Travellers booked on these tours are being given credit to use on future holidays.If you have travel booked in the coming months and your trip hasn’t been cancelled, contact the travel company for your options. Chances are good that you may be able to postpone your holiday with minimal or no penalty.Domestic travel is still allowed – but are becoming more and more restrictedWhen once the advisory was to reconsider non-essential international travel, now interstate travel is under the knife.On 19 March, Tasmania closed its borders by imposing a 14-day self quarantine on any non-essential arrivals. On 24 March, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia are introducing similar restrictions. The only visitors who are exempt from self quarantine are essential arrivals such as those providing medical assistance or delivering goods.Your best option if you’re itching to get away or have cabin fever and are not in self-isolation is to within your own city or suburb.Just remember that there is still a risk of contracting COVID-19 within Australia. There are currently 400+ cases in the country and the numbers are still rising.Those who chose to travel locally should therefore still practice good hygiene. Wash your hands with soap regularly, sanitise, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. And, if you feel you may have contracted the virus, contact your dedicated hotline for the latest advice.Virtual travel is a realityAs an alternative to travelling during this crisis, museums are offering free virtual reality tours. Plays, operas and sporting events are likewise being streamed to keep you up to date and to quench some of that wanderlust.Museums offering virtual reality tours include the following: The LouvreThe Sistine ChapelThe SmithsonianVan Gogh MuseumOpera Vision is streaming recorded operas around the world for free. The NYC Metropolitan Opera is streaming performances live here weekly.This story was updated on 23 March 2020 to include new information from government guidelines.

