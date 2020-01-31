Australian woman calls out police over 'trailer trash' mugshot posted in Facebook appeal

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman in Australia reportedly hit out at Facebook users criticising her appearance after her “trailer trash” mugshot was posted in an appeal by police.

Newcastle City Police District in New South Wales posted the photo of Tiffany Anne Brislane-Brown, 23, on Thursday in an appeal to locate her over alleged offences.

The police wrote: “Newcastle City Police are seeking information from the public to locate Tiffany-Anne BRISLANE-BROWN, 23 years old, who is wanted on one warrant issued by Newcastle Local Court for stealing and related offences.

“Police have been unsuccessful in locating her and are now seeking assistance from the community.”





The mugshot shows Brislane-Brown looking tired and dishevelled with a tattoo on her collarbone.

Hundreds of people commented on the post, with many sharing negative remarks about her appearance.

But Brislane-brown confronted her critics in a now-deleted comment on her own wanted poster, according to New Zealand news outlet TVNZ.

“Loving the photo taken how many years ago, let’s calm down on the comments guys,” she wrote.

“It’s not everyday I look like trailer trash. Let’s just say it wasn’t a good angle shall we?”

Newcastle City Police then reportedly fired back their own response, saying: “Probably time you walk into a police station before we find you.”

According to TVNZ, Brislane-Brown went on to post a more flattering photo with the caption: “Here’s an actual pic of me.

“Let’s take the time to acknowledge this is not my current Newcastle police page photo they’ve decided to upload from 2015.”