australian-reporter-terrified-after-snake-is-placed-around-her-shoulders

A hilarious video shows the moment a terrified reporter panics after a snake is draped around her neck.

Australian reporter Sarah Cawte flinched as the snake attacked her microphone with a few quick bites.

She then tensed up and exclaimed “he just bit my microphone!” before nervously laughing as it moved around her shoulders.

Some people stood behind the camera are heard laughing and her cameraman says “you’ll be alright, it’s just the mic that he’s seen”, to which she replied: “But what if he sees my hand?”

Australia reporter Sarah Cawte expressed alarmed as the snake attacked her microphone (Channel 9)

Ms Cawte was professional as she completed her report, saying: “While they might not be everyone’s cup of tea, most of the time snakes are more scared of you than you are of them,” despite looking completely terrified.

The video was shared widely on social media, amusing some and scaring others.

In an interview with Australian breakfast show ‘Today’, Ms Cawte said that she was “just there to shoot a couple of shots for this package about snake safety” and that she “psyched herself up” to have a snake placed over her shoulders.

“It just decided to take to the microphone, and I was just so scared because my hand was so close to where it was biting,” she told the Today hosts. “It was very scary!”

She said that her cameraman and the snake handler just watched and found it hilarious, but eventually it calmed down and they got the shot they were after.

Ms Cawte added: “As soon as that was done, I said to the snake handler “‘get it off me!’ because I didn’t want it on me any longer.”