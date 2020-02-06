australian-police-rescue-exhausted-wallaby-struggling-more-than-6km-out-to-sea

The latest headlines in your inbox

A small wallaby has been rescued after it was seen struggling to stay afloat more than six kilometres out to sea in Australia.

A member of the public found the female wallaby off the coast of south-east Queensland’s Stradbroke Island on January 29 and called emergency services to help get her to safety.

When Queensland Water Police arrived, the wallaby was fatigued and swimming in circles 6.2km from the nearest coastline.

Acting Sergeant Gene Hill then began the process of getting her out of the water.

The small wallaby is rescued from the water (Queensland Police)

“I think she was so relieved to have somebody bring her out of the water, she didn’t resist at all. She was very relieved to be in the boat,” he said.

“It was a great sense of satisfaction.”

A police statement read: “Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles.

“Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.”

Officers nicknamed the wallaby ‘Dawny’ after Australian Olympic swimmer, Dawn Fraser.

The wallaby was then wrapped up in a towel to prevent her from losing heat and nursed until they got back to the shore.

“I gave her lots of cuddles on the way back to shore and she didn’t object in any way, and I think she was happy with the attention. It was a good feeling all around,” Mr Hill added.

After they ensured the wallaby had recovered, they released her on North Stradbroke Island.