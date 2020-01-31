australian-open-schedule-and-uk-start-times:-order-of-play-for-friday-january-31

The order of play for Friday January 31 has been announced for the 2020 Australian Open.

Friday’s headline act is in the men’s singles competition as no.5 seed Dominic Thiem faces off against no.7 seed Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final for the honour of facing Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.

But first is mixed doubles semi-finals, which includes Jamie Murray and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands against hometown pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

If you fancy an early start, or late finish, the women’s doubles final is at around 5am, with the no.1 seeds taking on the no.2 seeds – so that should be a cracker.

Here’s the Australian Open schedule (with UK start times) for Friday, January 31:

Rod Laver Arena

From midnight: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Henri Kontinen (Fin) vs (5) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Nikola Mektic (Cro)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr) vs Astra Sharma (Aus) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus)

Not before 5am: (1) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) vs (2) Timea Babos (Hun) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

Not before 8.30am: (5) Dominic Thiem (Aut) vs (7) Alexander Zverev (Ger)