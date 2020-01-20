australian-open:-roguish-russian-anti-hero-daniil-medvedev-could-end-the-predictable-run-of-winners-in-melbourne

Who is going to end tennis’s procession of safe, predictable winners? This could be a job for Russian anti-hero Daniil Medvedev – the man who relished playing the villain during his run to September’s US Open final.
You have to go back to 2014 – and Stan Wawrinka’s breakthrough moment – for the last Australian Open champion who wasn’t named Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.
But Medvedev has recently moved to the front of the chasing pack, while simultaneously establishing his credentials as an agent provocateur. Seeded at a career-high of fourth this week, he has been picked by several famous names as the man most likely to break up the cartel.
“Medvedev to me is the guy that has the best chance of winning it right now,” said ESPN commentator John McEnroe during a conference call last week. “I think it’s closer than ever, that these young guys are going to make a breakthrough. And Medvedev showed a gear that we haven’t seen at the US Open.”
Medvedev also revealed his punchy personality during a transformative fortnight in New York, subverting the recent trend for gentlemanly solidarity between the leading players.
During this third-round win over Feliciano Lopez, he earned the crowd’s ire for angrily snatching his towel from a ball-boy. Then, as the boos continued at his post-match interview, he told the fans “I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you … The more you do this, the more I win.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, McEnroe relished the sight of a player stirring the crowd up with such enthusiasm. “I think what Medvedev did, that that’s one of the gutsiest things that I’ve seen,” was McEnroe’s verdict last week. “When he was embracing ‘They keep booing me’ and that type of stuff. That took a lot of cojones, as they say.”
One might have expected McEnroe’s fellow ESPN commentator Chris Evert to be less keen on Medvedev’s antics. Evert was famously self-controlled during her own career: the so-called “Ice Maiden” whose poker face was as big an asset as her ground-breaking backhand.
And yet, on the same conference call, Evert also gave a cautious welcome to the idea that this new generation of players might shake up the corporate orthodoxy of the tour.
“I was talking to somebody the other day about social media [and] Roger, Nadal, Djokovic, how big they are,” Evert explained. “In my era there was [Mats] Wilander, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. They would have been rock stars in this day and age. Much bigger [than the current trio] because of personality, charisma and … yeah, at times, tempers.
“You know, the sport has gotten so gentlemanly, and [I don’t know] whether that’s good or bad,” added Evert. “I was like that, but I love both [ways]. I love a little excitement. I love charisma. On the other side, I appreciate focus and concentration, also. But you’ve got to have a little bit of everything to make the sport entertaining or else people will not be watching it.”
Medvedev is usually charming in interviews, but as he told the Telegraph last year, something comes over him when he picks up his racket. “On court I can be more angry,” he explained.
During the recent ATP Cup, he proved the point by becoming involved in a spicy verbal exchange with his Argentine opponent Diego Schwartzman. A code-violation warning ensued. But rather than piping down, Medvedev became doubly riled, risking disqualification by banging his racket twice on Lahyani’s chair.
Schwartzman was unimpressed. “I told Medvedev at the net that he is a great player,” he said afterwards, “but as a person needs to change a lot. He is very disrespectful on the court and does things that he doesn’t need to do.” Medvedev shrugged the whole thing off, saying that the dispute had stemmed from a breach of tennis’s most absurd convention – the expectation of an apology when the ball clips the net-cord.
Despite his provocative behaviour, Medvedev has plenty of charisma, as well as an engaging sense of humour that marks him out from the ball-bashing, platitude-spouting crowd. On Saturday, he was asked about about the aftermath of September’s US Open final, where he fought back from two sets and a break down to give Rafael Nadal a real scare.
“In New York like the next day, I had to wear a hoodie, sunglasses,” said Medvedev, who will play last year’s Australian Open quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe in tomorrow’s first round. “Still people recognise me. I would look at myself in the mirror. How can you recognise me? I cannot recognise me.”
Medvedev gives off a sense of insouciance; both in his chat and his tennis. Not for him the endless OCD-type fidgeting before the start of a rally, nor the never-ending ball-bouncing we see from certain rivals.
Whereas Novak Djokovic’s pre-serve routine gives the impression that every point is a matter of life or death, Medvedev’s method is contrastingly lackadaisical. He shuffles up to the line. He chucks the ball up in the air in the most offbeat, technically dubious manner you will see on the tour. And then he smacks the bejeezus out of it.
However unusual this action might look, it is hellishly effective. Since his runner-up finish in Washington in August – which began an extraordinary sequence of six tournament finals in a row – Medvedev’s numbers on serve are up there with the really big boys: 6ft 10in John Isner and 6ft 11in Reilly Opelka.
Add in a world-class return game, plus a gift for hanging tough in long rallies that only Djokovic can better by Djokovic, and it is easy to see why this roguish Russian is on a roll.