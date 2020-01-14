australian-open-qualifying-player-collapses-on-court-as-bushfire-smoke-chokes-melbourne

Tennis Australia faced fierce criticism after a player retired with breathing difficulties in the opening round of qualifying matches for the Australian Open.

Dalila Jakupovic, the world No 180 from Slovenia, was leading her match 6-4, 5-6 when she fell to her knees and told officials that she could no longer continue.

The air quality index in Melbourne on Tuesday morning was over 200 – meaning hazardous – as smoke from bushfires raging across the country blanketed Melbourne in a thick, grey haze.

The City of Melbourne issued warnings to its citizens and their pets to stay inside wherever possible.

Brett Sutton, the state’s chief health officer, said he believed air quality had dropped to the “worst in the world” overnight as cooler temperatures brought particles in the air close to the ground.

Builders were recommended to down tools, but Tennis Australia’s only response to the high level of pollution was to delay play for an hour.