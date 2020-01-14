australian-open-qualifying-player-collapses-on-court-as-bushfire-smoke-chokes-melbourne

Tennis Australia faced fierce criticism after a player retired with breathing difficulties in the opening round of qualifying matches for the Australian Open.
Dalila Jakupovic, the world No 180 from Slovenia, was leading her match 6-4, 5-6 when she fell to her knees and told officials that she could no longer continue.
The air quality index in Melbourne on Tuesday morning was over 200 – meaning hazardous – as smoke from bushfires raging across the country blanketed Melbourne in a thick, grey haze.
The City of Melbourne issued warnings to its citizens and their pets to stay inside wherever possible.
Brett Sutton, the state’s chief health officer, said he believed air quality had dropped to the “worst in the world” overnight as cooler temperatures brought particles in the air close to the ground.
Builders were recommended to down tools, but Tennis Australia’s only response to the high level of pollution was to delay play for an hour.
Davila Jakupovic retires after suffering a horrendous coughing fit and breathing difficulties in the heavy, polluted air in Melbourne. Awful scenes pic.twitter.com/EPQUlf9DpF
“This is new for all of us,” said Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley, shortly after play started at 11am. “We follow the advice of medical experts and environmental scientists and the health and wellbeing of the players, fans and staff is crucial to the decisions we make.
“This morning when we got up, the smoke haze was significant. Based on that advice we took a decision to suspend practice, and to start the qualifying matches an hour later than it was originally scheduled. During the period of when we suspended practice there was an improvement in conditions, and we took the medical advice as well as the scientists’ advice and the meteorology and made the decision to continue with play at 11am.”
The conditions at around 11am were reasonably manageable. When the first winner – Shelby Rogers of the USA – came off court shortly after midday, she told the Telegraph that “the air was a little bit tough today” but added that “maybe we’re not the priority” when homeowners around the country are fearing for their property.
But by 2.30pm – which is when Jakupovic retired – the air had become thicker and heavier with drifting smoke from the bushfires around the state of Victoria.
She had her pulse and blood pressure checked in the first set, and then was given an inhaler towards the end of the match, but it was painful to see her struggle for breath in the challenging conditions.
“It’s heavy out there,” a tennis insider told the Telegraph, around an hour before Jakupovic’s retirement.
“The one thing you could maybe argue for is to use a facemask at the change of ends. But the only good advice in these conditions is to stay inside whenever possible. The National Tennis Centre [which has eight indoor courts] will be taking a hammering, practice booked from 7am to 10pm and everyone gets an hour each.
“Out among the qualifying, I wouldn’t be surprised if some players have breathing difficulties today. If the top players were performing, they would have closed the roof – that’s a stone-cold certainty.”
A number of players who arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Slam starting on Monday expressed surprise that organisers would allow qualifying to go ahead.
“Shocked to see that qualifying matches have started @AustralianOpen,” Luxembourg professional Mandy Minella, who is competing as a qualifier, tweeted.
“What about the health of all the people that have to work out there, especially the ballkids? #wherearethelimits?”
Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, said last week that he was hopeful the tournament would go ahead but said air quality would be closely monitored.
“We have committed substantial extra resources to analysis, monitoring and logistics to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans throughout the summer and have no other plans to move events (following the cancellation of an event in Australia’s capital Canberra),” Mr Tiley said in a statement.