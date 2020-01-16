australian-open-draw:-nadal-dodges-federer-and-djokovic-as-gauff-lands-venus-rematch

Rafael Nadal will not have to face Roger Federer nor Novak Djokovic before the final at the Australian Open, while teen sensation Cori Gauff has been handed a mouthwatering rematch with American great Venus Williams.

World No. 1 Nadal, the runner-up in 2019, will open his account against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien and is in line for a potential fourth round meeting with Nick Kyrgios.

Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov are among the other threats in his quarter, but the biggest challenge in his half, on paper at least, is Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian was beaten by Nadal in the final of the US Open last season and has established himself as one of the best hard-courters in world tennis.

His opening match is far from a gimme, however. He faces fellow young talent Frances Tiafoe – a quarter-finalist in 2019, while former winner Stan Wawrinka and Germany’s Alexander Zverev are also lurking in his quarter.

Djokovic – who would always be kept apart from Nadal as the No. 2 seed – faces a tricky opener against Jan-Lennard Struff – the German world No. 37 who has proven himself time and time again to be one of the worst first-round draws in tennis.

He could be on course for a meeting with Britain’s Dan Evans – who opens against the USA’s Mackenzie McDonald in round one – in the third round but will largely fancy his chances of going deep in the competition, should he overcome a testing first hurdle.

His biggest obstacle to setting a semi-final clash with Federer will likely be Stefanos Tsitsipas – the Greek No. 6 who took out Federer en route to the semi-finals in Melbourne a year ago.

Federer, who opens against USA’s Steve Johnson, is in line for a fourth-round clash with Grigor Dimitrov or Denis Shapovalov – who could meet talented Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the second round – but, in truth, he’s enjoyed a kind draw and should expect to reach the semi-finals.

In the women’s draw, world No. 1 and home favourite Ash Barty opens against Lesia Tsurenko, with Petra Kvitova a potential quarter-final opponent.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who starts against Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova, and Serena Williams, who meets Anastasia Potapova, are on course for a second Grand Slam meeting in the quarter-finals.

Britain’s Johanna Konta – who has been struggling with a knee injury – has been lodged in their quarter and faces a testing opener against Ons Jabeur.





Projected women’s quarter-finals (by seeding) Barty vs Kvitova

Osaka vs Williams



Bencic vs Halep

Svitolina vs Pliskova

The biggest match in either draw is also in the same section, with Venus Williams and Gauff set for a rematch.

Gauff defeated Williams in the first round of Wimbledon six months ago and will have a chance to repeat the trick on her main draw debut at Melbourne Park.

In the other half, there’s an enticing first-round tie between world No. 19 Donna Vekic and wildcard Maria Sharapova. The latter is set for a huge rankings slide if she fails to defend her fourth-round points from 2019.

Britain’s Katie Boulter has been handed a tricky tie with fifth seed Elina Svitolina, while Heather Watson faces Kristyna Pliskova.

Among the other Brits in action is Kyle Edmund who is also set for a tough start against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic – one of the surprise packages at the ATP Cup.

Cam Norrie, meanwhile, will take on Andy Murray’s Wimbledon doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert.





