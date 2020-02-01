Australian Open 2020 results today LIVE: Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza in women's singles final

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the 2020 Australian Open.

We will be treated with a surprise women’s singles winner this season as the unseeded Garbine Muguruza takes on no.14 seed Sofia Kenin inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Muguruza is aiming to add the Australian Open crown to her previous triumphs at Wimbledon and the French Open, while 21-year-old Kenin is in her first ever major final.

Then we are treated to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles final against no.5 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic.

Who will claim the top prizes? Follow the action LIVE on Standard Sport overnight!

2020-02-01T05:00:00.000Z

Kenin backed to bring champions mentalitySofia Kenin is the Australian Open dark horse who has been hiding in plain sight.The 21-year-old American will contest her first grand slam final on Saturday when she takes on two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza at Melbourne Park.Kenin had never previously been beyond the fourth round at a slam but she showed her big-match mentality in beating Serena Williams at the French Open last year and has risen swiftly up the rankings to 15th.She was also a child prodigy marked out for stardom at an early age, while she made her US Open debut at 16.After ending the run of 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Kenin played the party pooper role again by knocking out big home hope Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals.Kenin will break into the top 10 on Monday no matter what the outcome and would climb to seventh with victory.Given her competitive nature and cool head so far, it would be a surprise if she did not handle the occasion with aplomb.”I’m just going to be enjoying the moment,” she said. “You don’t experience this so often. This is so exciting. Literally butterflies.”I’m just going to also focus on what I need to do, focus on my game. I got here, it’s time to shine, do the best I can – hopefully do something more special.”

2020-01-31T22:22:20.453Z

Order of playRod Laver Arena (not before 0830 GMT)Women’s singles final (14) Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Garbine Muguruza (Spain)Mixed doubles finalBethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)/Jamie Murray (Britain) vs (14) Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia)

2020-01-31T12:43:57.886Z

Right, to confirm for you…Women’s final | Saturday, February 1Garbine Muguruza vs Sofia Kenin (14)Men’s final | Sunday, February 2(1) Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem (5)

2020-01-31T12:39:07.836Z

More from Thiem…”I had some troubles in the first set, we both started a bit nervous because it was both our first semi-finals here. It was tough for me.”In Grand Slam semi-finals the level is so high and the key moments, in the second set at 5-4 was a big one today. I had to save three or four break points and he played an unbelievable match.”

2020-01-31T12:33:45.000Z

Thiem speaks on court…”We are also sad for him. It was an unreal match, two tiebreaks that were so tough, so close. It’s almost impossible to return from his first serve but it was unreal and a great start to the season.”I was playing four hours against Rafa, the most intense guy and every rally was intense, long, so it was not easy to recover. But the adrenaline came and when I walked into the full stadium I was fine.”

2020-01-31T12:28:44.420Z

DOMINIC THIEM IS INTO THE FINAL!He beats Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)!Zverev fights on and on, but Thiem finishes off with a gentle touch over the net and that seals it! His third Grand Slam final – his first in Australia – and a well-earned one too. He’s beaten Nadal, beaten Zverev. Now, can he beat Djokovic?A monster effort from the German, who lost by some very fine margins today. He’ll be back, no doubt.

2020-01-31T12:27:47.346Z

Tiebreak | Thiem 6-3 ZverevWhat drama! In the middle of an enticing rally, the line judge calls Zverev’s shot out but the umpire overrules. Replay the point… and Thiem absolutely thunders a forehand into the corner. An amazing shot! He follows it up with another to get three match points now. Surely… surely, there’s no way back?

2020-01-31T12:24:31.806Z

Tiebreak | Thiem 4-2 ZverevThe nerves are starting to come into play as Zverev wins back both points on Thiem’s serve, but then misses a fairly easy smash!Oh dear oh dear.

2020-01-31T12:21:30.030Z

Tiebreak | Thiem 3-0 ZverevThe Austrian goes very wide with the serve and Zverev tries to catch with a down-the-liner, but the angle is against him.Zverev makes a crucial double fault and then tries to land an audacious looping backhand – and it’s out!Huge advantage for Thiem now, who has two serves and a 3-0 lead.

2020-01-31T12:19:04.110Z

TIEBREAK!Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 6-6 ZverevZverev does his level best to calm the nerves of his fans with a winner and ace to go 30-0 up.Thiem sends a backhand long to give him breathing room at 40-15 and the German forces yet another tiebreak with a mega serve down the middle.

2020-01-31T12:15:22.503Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 6-5 ZverevThe 26-year-old is using all of his experience now to get himself out in front with as little trouble as possible.He denies himself the love hold with a tired-looking slice that sails into the net. Undeterred, Zverev pulls off a terrific backhand down the line and he’s just got a slight look in at a possible break here. That is until Thiem slams home the flat forehand.Now we know: it’s going to be Thiem winning 7-5 or a tiebreaker, which could force a final set. Tense times!

2020-01-31T12:11:07.296Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 5-5 ZverevIt looks as if Zverev will take it towards tiebreak territory when he goes 40-0 up, but the seventh seed misses an easy volley.The German makes another two blunders and now the pressure is really on his shoulders at deuce. Will he hold his nerve?Yep. An ace down the ‘T’ will ease those fears and he finishes off with a brave volley. Crisis averted.

2020-01-31T12:08:01.046Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 5-4 ZverevZverev decides to try and challenge Thiem’s ace in an attempt to take another point off him, but it’s not close in the end. The Austrian is now just a game away from the final.

2020-01-31T12:01:54.540Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 4-4 ZverevThat was close. Thiem comes very near to landing a passing backhand but it floats just wide of the tramline.Zverev survives and it’s still even stevens after eight consecutive holds.

2020-01-31T11:57:44.936Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 4-3 ZverevThat’s eight points without reply for Thiem now and he’s the one looking unbeatable on serve right now. Indeed, he finishes with a 120mph ace to clean up. Pressure on Zverev to deliver now.

2020-01-31T11:54:16.803Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 3-3 ZverevThey’re racing through these games now and you feel that there may be a bit of energy-conserving going on just in case there happens to be a final set.

2020-01-31T11:50:21.790Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 3-2 ZverevAs the match clock passes three hours, you can hardly blame Thiem wanting to get a move on.This time he serves up a love hold with an ace to kick it off and he’s three games from victory now. Zverev could really do with a break in the next five or 10 minutes.

2020-01-31T11:47:09.430Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 2-2 ZverevA comfortable hold for Thiem, blasting a forehand down the line after an impressive return from Zverev.The 22-year-old responds with a love hold – and he’s clearly not going away anytime soon.

2020-01-31T11:41:44.450Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 1-1 ZverevAs the legs start to get tired, Zverev can stay safe knowing he’s got his serve as a weapon if he needs it. And in his current position, he badly needed a serve at 40-30 to send Thiem wide. He’s back on the board and fighting hard out on court.

2020-01-31T11:35:40.373Z

Thiem 3-6 6-4 7-6 1-0 ZverevThat forehand really has come to life and it proves the difference against as Thiem stretches Zverev wide to get himself on the board.

Australian Open 2020 results (Friday January 31)

Men’s Singles, semi-finals: (5) Dominic Thiem (Aut) bt (7) Alexander Zverev (Ger) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4)

Women’s Doubles Final: (2) Timea Babos (Hun) & Kristina Mladenovic (Fra) bt (1) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) 6-2 6-1

Mixed Doubles semi-finals: (5) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Nikola Mektic (Cro) bt (3) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Henri Kontinen (Fin) 3-6 6-3 10-5, Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr) bt Astra Sharma (Aus) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-3 7-6 (7-4)