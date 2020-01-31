australian-open-2020-results-today-live:-dominic-thiem-vs-alexander-zverev,-jamie-murray-in-doubles-action

Thiem vs Zverev: Detailed head-to-head

Dominic Thiem will go into this semi-final with the clear psychological advantage, taking a 6-2 record against his German opponent going into the match.

He’s also won the last two meetings in big tournaments. That might just give Zverev something to prove, mind.

H2H RECORD

2019 | ATP Finals (Indoor Hard) | THIEM wins 7-5, 6-3

2018 | French Open | THIEM wins 6-4, 6-2, 6-1

2018 | Madrid Masters | ZVEREV wins 6-4, 6-4

2017 | Rotterdam | THIEM wins 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

2016 | Beijing | ZVEREV wins 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

2016 | French Open | THIEM wins 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

2016 | Nice | THIEM wins 6-4, 3-6, 6-0

2016 | Munich | THIEM wins 4-6, 6-2, 6-3