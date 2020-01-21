australian-open-2020-prize-money:-how-much-will-roger-federer,-serena-williams,-rafael-nadal-earn?

The Australian Open is the traditional curtain-raising major each year and often boasts huge drama throughout with big cash prizes on offer.

The prize money total has been increased by 13.6 per cent to a tournament record of £39million.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full amounts of prize money on offer for men and women tennis stars at the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Singles

Winner – £2,204,323

Runner-up – £1,104,836

Semi-finals – £1,104,836

Quarter-finals – £280,891

Round 4 – £160,509

Round 3 – £96,305

Round 2 – £68,484

Round 1 – £48,153

Australian Open prize money – Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Winner – £406,623

Runner-up – £203,311

Semi-finals – £203,311

Quarter-finals – £58,853

Round 3 – £33,172

Round 2 – £20,331

Round 1 – £13,376

Australian Open prize money – Mixed Doubles

Winner – £101,656

Runner-up – £53,503

Semi–finals – £26,751

Quarter–finals – £12,841

Round 2 – £6,420

Round 1 – £3,344