australian-open-2020:-johanna-konta-and-kyle-edmund-crash-out-in-first-round

As the fortunes of the British contingent took a sharp downward turn on Tuesday, Dan Evans’s first-day victory at the Australian Open was left looking like a false dawn.

Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund have both reached the semi-final of the Australian Open in previous years, but on Tuesday they failed to win a set between them as they were bundled out in the first round.

The chances of British interest in the tournament’s second week now look remote after Konta suffered her worst grand-slam result since the summer of 2018.

Coming into the Australian Open, chronic knee problems had restricted her playing schedule to just a single match in the previous four-and-a-half months, which surely played a role in her limp first-round exit at the hands of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Konta’s serve – usually a reliable weapon – was particularly flaky in the face of Jabeur’s aggressive strokeplay. This left her little opportunity to dominate the rallies, and she hit only eight winners to Jabeur’s 19.