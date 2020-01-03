Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of 2020, and competition to get the season off to a flying start will be intense.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles but will be pushed all the way by a string of fierce competitors.

Andy Murray was set to feature in his first Grand Slam since last year’s tournament Down Under, but has pulled out due to a pelvic problem.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 2nd February 2020.

Where is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

TBC

How to watch and live stream Australian Open in the UK