Australian Open 2020 draw – live updates: Who will defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka face in first round?

Morning all, the opening grand slam of the season, the Australian Open, starts on Monday and we’ll be bringing you all the details of the first-round draw which is due to get under way from 7am GMT.

Events leading up to the major have been dominated by the ongoing bushfires in Australia and the crippling effects on wildlife, infrastructure, economy and lives.

The wildfire smoke blowing across the city has made Melbourne one of the worst cities in the world for air quality and, this week during qualifying, Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit caused by the thick smoke.

Yesterday, a number of tennis greats played in a charity match, taking the amount raised for the bushfire appeal to over 4m Australian dollars.

A growing number of players have also pledged to donate money for each ace they hit during their time in Australia.