Australian Open 2020 draw – live updates: Who will defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka face in first round?

Morning all, the opening grand slam of the season, the Australian Open, starts on Monday and we’ll be bringing you all the details of the first-round draw which is due to get under way from 7am GMT.
Events leading up to the major have been dominated by the ongoing bushfires in Australia and the crippling effects on wildlife, infrastructure, economy and lives.
The wildfire smoke blowing across the city has made Melbourne one of the worst cities in the world for air quality and, this week during qualifying, Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after suffering a coughing fit caused by the thick smoke.
Yesterday, a number of tennis greats played in a charity match, taking the amount raised for the bushfire appeal to over 4m Australian dollars.
A growing number of players have also pledged to donate money for each ace they hit during their time in Australia.
Local player Nick Kyrgios raised A$1,600 (£954) in aces alone at Wednesday’s Rally for Relief.
Back to matters on the court and another home-grown talent, Australian No 1 Alex De Minaur, has been forced to pull out of the major with an abdominal injury.
The 20-year-old, who is ranked 21st, suffered a muscle tear during the ATP Cup campaign, where he played four intense matches, including a three hour-and-24-minute defeat by Britain’s Dan Evans and a three-set tussle with Rafael Nadal.
“It’s pretty devastating to miss out on my home slam. I wanted to go out there and play, even though I’ve got a four centimetre, grade two tear, so it’s not a joke, it’s something really serious,” he said.
“Obviously everyone was telling me not to play and it is the smartest thing. Getting out of bed hurts, everyday activity hurts.
“The risks of me potentially playing was that it could get to a grade three tear, which involves stitches and means probably a problem for the rest of your career. So, even though it killed me, this is the right decision. Now I’ve just got to look at what’s ahead.”