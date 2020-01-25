Australian Open 2020 Day 7 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman in the pick of the matches at the Australian Open on Day 7.

Roger Federer and Women’s Number 1 seed Ash Barty are also in action during the fourth round.

Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 7.

Australian Open Day 7 schedule

Sunday 26th January

All UK time. Selected courts featuring singles matches. All times approximate

Rod Laver Arena

From 00: 00am



J. McEnroe/P. McEnroe v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 1: 00am



M. Sakkari (22) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 3: 00am



D. Schwartzman (14) v N. Djokovic (2)

From 8: 00am



A. Barty (1) v A. Riske (18)



M. Fucsovics v R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena

From 00: 00am



S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic

Not before 2: 00am



M. Raonic (32) v M. Cilic



O. Jabeur v Q. Wang (27)



B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v J. Cabal/J. Munar

Melbourne Arena

From 00: 00am



T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson (Legends)

Not before 1: 30am



A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson/S. Querrey

Not before 3: 30am



C. Gauff v S. Kenin (14)

Not before 5: 00am



T. Sandgren v F. Fognini (12)