Australian Open 2020 Day 7 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman in the pick of the matches at the Australian Open on Day 7.
Roger Federer and Women’s Number 1 seed Ash Barty are also in action during the fourth round.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 7.
Australian Open Day 7 schedule
Sunday 26th January
All UK time. Selected courts featuring singles matches. All times approximate
Rod Laver Arena
From 00: 00am
J. McEnroe/P. McEnroe v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)
Not before 1: 00am
M. Sakkari (22) v P. Kvitova (7)
Not before 3: 00am
D. Schwartzman (14) v N. Djokovic (2)
From 8: 00am
A. Barty (1) v A. Riske (18)
M. Fucsovics v R. Federer (3)
Margaret Court Arena
From 00: 00am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic
Not before 2: 00am
M. Raonic (32) v M. Cilic
O. Jabeur v Q. Wang (27)
B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v J. Cabal/J. Munar
Melbourne Arena
From 00: 00am
T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson (Legends)
Not before 1: 30am
A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson/S. Querrey
Not before 3: 30am
C. Gauff v S. Kenin (14)
Not before 5: 00am
T. Sandgren v F. Fognini (12)